Dairy owner 'concerned' after attempted gas station ram-raid

The Government’s pre-Budget announcement on Sunday sees $600m invested into police resources, but a dairy owner in Auckland's Māngere says that the focus should be on proper parenting and education.

Māngere Caltex was the target of an attempted ram-raid on Sunday morning. (Source: 1News)

On Sunday morning an attempted ram-raid was made on a Caltex station close the the man's dairy.

The shopkeeper, who didn’t want to be named, told 1News that this was the third time he’d heard the business had been hit by ram-raiders.

“We’re concerned at where society is going, because listening to what’s happening around here, people getting robbed, people going inside shops and taking things … it’s not a good scenario,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Part of the Government’s law and order package focuses on a rehabilitation model, in a bid to reduce re-offending rates.

“Our response needs to address the root causes of crime, especially when it relates to young people, provide more rehabilitation to reduce re-offending, and actively pursue and prosecute those who participate in illegal gang activity,” Justice Minister Kris Faafoi told the media in an announcement.

The dairy owner says what he believes is the imposition of tough laws has created a "reverse effect" for offenders, amidst a spate of ram-raid crimes across Auckland recently.

"Giving them the right education, the right parenting is more important than imposing strong laws."

“They need to understand that doing such [ram-raids] things is not a right thing… it needs to be registered and they need to realise it, rather than making it more and more tough for those who are doing wrong as well as those who are working hard.”