Attempted ram-raid at Auckland Caltex, suspects not yet found

Source: 1News

A service station in Māngere East, Auckland, was targeted in an attempted ram-raid early on Sunday, and the suspects are still on the run.

Caltex on the corner of Massey Road and Savill Drive, Auckland.

Caltex on the corner of Massey Road and Savill Drive, Auckland. (Source: Google Maps)

Police said they received a report about the attempted burglary at a service station on the corner of Massey Road and Savill Drive shortly after 3am.

"A group of people had used a vehicle to attempt to gain entry to a store. However, they were unable to and fled the scene."

Police said a dog unit tried to find the group, but they weren't located.

Investigations are continuing.

It's the latest in a spate of ram-raids around Auckland. A clothing store near Auckland Airport, shops in Mount Wellington, Noel Leeming in Ormiston Town Centre and a gas station in Titirangi were among the shops targeted.

New ZealandAucklandCrime and Justice

Popular Stories

1

Attempted ram-raid at Auckland Caltex, suspects not yet found

2

Police suspect 2 dead on roads this weekend hit by vehicles

3

Kiwi behind botched $100-million NFT scheme says he was out of his depth

4

Sunday morning to bring rare sight of planets and meteor shower

5

Sustainability questions for southern airport plans

Latest Stories

Philippine elections: Dictator's son may win presidency

Motorcyclist dies after crash on SH2, Bay of Plenty

Attempted ram-raid at Auckland Caltex, suspects not yet found

Sustainability questions for southern airport plans

Police suspect 2 dead on roads this weekend hit by vehicles

Related Stories

Cash, drugs recovered in Far North gang house searches

Man charged in relation to Te Aro sexual assault

Police tracing dead man's steps after body found near Masterton

Youths trying to steal cars arrested in Wellsford by police chopper crew