Attempted ram-raid at Auckland Caltex, suspects not yet found

A service station in Māngere East, Auckland, was targeted in an attempted ram-raid early on Sunday, and the suspects are still on the run.

Caltex on the corner of Massey Road and Savill Drive, Auckland. (Source: Google Maps)

Police said they received a report about the attempted burglary at a service station on the corner of Massey Road and Savill Drive shortly after 3am.

"A group of people had used a vehicle to attempt to gain entry to a store. However, they were unable to and fled the scene."

Police said a dog unit tried to find the group, but they weren't located.

Investigations are continuing.

It's the latest in a spate of ram-raids around Auckland. A clothing store near Auckland Airport, shops in Mount Wellington, Noel Leeming in Ormiston Town Centre and a gas station in Titirangi were among the shops targeted.