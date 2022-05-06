Demand for bollards skyrocket amid rise in ram raids

They are not pretty, but bollards are incredibly effective at preventing ram raids, as one petrol station owner has found out first-hand.

By Jonty Dine for rnz.co.nz

Kanna Sharma's West Auckland petrol station was targeted on April 26 but thanks to his security measures the offenders left empty-handed.

Since the incident, Sharma is looking to reinforce his fortification and has ordered two more bollards.

Demand for the vertical security posts is skyrocketing as shop owners look to protect themselves against the rampant rise in smash and grab crime.

One contractor has had an increase of 10 times the usual number of enquiries.

Managing director of TRU-BILT Mark Taylor said shop owners were on the offensive.

"It's shocking to see what's going on. They are just wanting to do something proactively rather than reactively."

However, it was not as simple as a phone call and installation later that day, Taylor said.

"Some shop fronts have got to go through council and sometimes those delays are not good because they could have a ram raid in between times."

Auckland Transport's parking services manager John Strawbridge said applications were generally viewed favourably in the current circumstances.

"What services there are underground, there is a huge amount of risk around digging a hole in a footpath."

Auckland Transport wanted to be part of the solution and was making improvements to the application process on its website, he said.

Taylor said bollards offered plenty of protection - from providing a visual deterrent to a physical barrier.

Those looking for more aesthetically pleasing protection could opt for an retractable bollard.

Bullyboy Bollards founder Charles Broadhurst said a car is unlikely to move again after hitting one of his automated bollards at top speed.

His steel bollards may be more costly but were far more effective than a removable one, he said.

Where bollards were not appropriate, heavy concrete planters or concrete seating may be considered, Strawbridge said.

Xpanda Security managing director Peter Novosad said demand for bollards has been steadily rising over the past year as ram raids have increased.

Novosad said they have not had any successful ram raids through their bollards and had even seen Land Rovers impaled on them with the front wheels in the air.

He believed the reason offenders used small cars like the Mazda Demios was to take advantage of installers spacing bollards too far apart.

The Icebreaker outlet near Auckland Airport was ram-raided on Saturday morning. (Source: 1News)

Hamilton City Council said it had multiple requests for bollards, however very few requests have been to stop ram raids.

It said when investigating options for securing Garden Place from vehicles, cost estimates were up to $35,000 per bollard.

The council also said bollards obstructed pedestrian activity and limited access and movement for wheelchairs and mobility scooters.

Disabled Persons Assembly president Prudence Walker said people with disabilities should be consulted before significant changes to the streetscape.

"They need some indication that there is a bollard coming up because that could cause injury for people if they are not aware."

For a wheelchair user or vision impaired person, it would be quite disconcerting for an obstacle to appear where it had not been before, Walker said.

"Any changes in the streetscape has the potential to add barriers for disable people so when places are considering bollards we would really recommend that disabled people are included in the conversation."

A police spokesperson said steel bollards were one of a number of effective prevention measures that could be put in place by businesses or retail property owners.

Police said they were aware of incidents where bollards or grilles had prevented offenders from successfully gaining entry into buildings.

Taylor said bollards were a worthwhile investment.

"The hidden cost far out weighs the cost of putting in 10 bollards at, say, $300 each."

Sharma echoed this sentiment after the ram raid at his store was thwarted.

"It's a one time investment, not an expenditure."