Ram raid among 2 Auckland burglaries being investigated

Two more burglaries in Auckland have been reported overnight, police say.

NZ Post office on Station Road in Penrose, Auckland (file photo). (Source: Google Maps)

Police said they were called at 5am Friday about an earlier incident on Sylvia Park Road, Mount Wellington where a vehicle had been used to get into a shop.

Police said they would be working with the business to see what items had been taken and get any CCTV footage they may have.

The incident followed another burglary at Station Road, Penrose at about 11.30pm on Thursday.

Police said offenders used tools to force their way into a post office.

"The offenders have then fled the area in a stolen vehicle.

"Police will be reviewing any available CCTV footage as well as conducting forensic enquiries at the store."

There had been several serious robberies this week alone. A number of the incidents included children, including an attempt to rob a Hamilton mall and a robbery at an Auckland dairy.

