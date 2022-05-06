Lyttelton Port worker remembered as 'incredible father'

Source: 1News

The man who died in an accident at Lyttelton Port last week has been remembered as a devoted husband, incredible father and loving grandfather by his family.

Don Grant.

Don Grant. (Source: Supplied)

Don Grant died aboard the vessel ETG Aquarius while it was being loaded with coal on Anzac Day.

Grant was on the brink of retirement and was found buried in coal on the deck of the ship.

In a statement on Friday, Grant's family said they were devastated by his death.

“Don was a devoted husband, an incredible father, a loving and involved grandfather, and friend to many.

"Don was loved, respected and admired by so many people. He was a generous, loyal and inspiring man who should have had many more years of life to enjoy.

"While Don loved his job at Lyttelton Port, all workers need to know that they are safe and will be coming home from work to their loved ones. We don’t want this to happen to anyone else."

Grant's death was the second port worker death in a week and sparked an urgent meeting between the Government, port bosses and unions.

Lyttelton Port Company acting chief executive Kirstie Gardener has expressed “deep sadness and condolences” to the man’s family and his workmates.

On April 19, Atiroa Tuaiti was killed working on a container ship at the Ports of Auckland.

New ZealandChristchurch and CanterburyAccidents

Popular Stories

1

Sunday morning to bring rare sight of planets and meteor shower

2

Israel says Putin apologised over top diplomat's Holocaust remarks

3

Pig heart used in first human transplant had animal virus

4

Why petrol prices are creeping back up, despite tax relief

5

Young women struggling to get ovarian cancer diagnosis

Latest Stories

Man sought over alleged Wellington sexual assault

Heard describes graphic sexual assault allegedly carried out by Depp

Young women struggling to get ovarian cancer diagnosis

53 dead in China building collapse, search for survivors ends

Countdown price freeze 'admission' of role in food crisis - Consumer NZ

Related Stories

Pedestrian critical after crash involving car in Auckland

Man accused of murdering Christchurch carer can now be named

Social media's role in mosque attack priority for inquest - coroner

Fishing company loses bid to avoid paying $500k to dead men's families