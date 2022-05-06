Lyttelton Port worker remembered as 'incredible father'

The man who died in an accident at Lyttelton Port last week has been remembered as a devoted husband, incredible father and loving grandfather by his family.

Don Grant. (Source: Supplied)

Don Grant died aboard the vessel ETG Aquarius while it was being loaded with coal on Anzac Day.

Grant was on the brink of retirement and was found buried in coal on the deck of the ship.

In a statement on Friday, Grant's family said they were devastated by his death.

“Don was a devoted husband, an incredible father, a loving and involved grandfather, and friend to many.

"Don was loved, respected and admired by so many people. He was a generous, loyal and inspiring man who should have had many more years of life to enjoy.

"While Don loved his job at Lyttelton Port, all workers need to know that they are safe and will be coming home from work to their loved ones. We don’t want this to happen to anyone else."

Grant's death was the second port worker death in a week and sparked an urgent meeting between the Government, port bosses and unions.

Lyttelton Port Company acting chief executive Kirstie Gardener has expressed “deep sadness and condolences” to the man’s family and his workmates.

On April 19, Atiroa Tuaiti was killed working on a container ship at the Ports of Auckland.