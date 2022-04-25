Worker dies during coal loading operation at Lyttelton Port

A person has died during the loading of coal onto a ship at Lyttelton Port on Monday morning.

Lyttelton Port Company has confirmed there has been a fatality aboard the vessel ETG Aquarius berthed at Cashin Quay.

Acting chief executive Kirstie Gardener expressed her "deep sadness" for the worker's family and also those working at the port.

"Our focus right now is on supporting our staff and the family of our LPC team member at this tragic time.

"At the moment we can't confirm any further details on the incident."

She said more details would be released later.

It is the second fatality at one of the country's ports in a week.

Atiroa Tuaiti, 26, died last Tuesday while working on a container ship at Ports of Auckland.

His employer, Wallace Investments Limited general manager Felix van Aalst, said in a statement on the day of the tragedy that it was too early to know complete details but confirmed "it was a fall from height".

His death has led to calls for an inquiry into health and safety at the port.

At the time, Maritime Union national secretary Craig Harrison told RNZ the incident was a tragedy and reinforced the dangers port workers faced every day.

Harrison called for a national inquiry that should be overseen by the union and the Government.

He said port workers were over-represented in death statistics in comparison to other industries such as construction.

