A beloved miniature poodle stolen from an Auckland home three weeks ago has been found safe and well.

Cookie the dog in the lap of an officer after being found in the Far North. (Source: New Zealand Police)

Cookie, 12, was taken from a home in Onehunga while her owner was gardening on April 7, the Herald reported last week.

The much-loved family pet was located by officers in the Far North on Wednesday, police said in a Facebook post.

Cookie in the arms of a police officer. (Source: New Zealand Police)

"We would like to thank the community for their help."

Police said one person was assisting with inquiries and charges were likely.