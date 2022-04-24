Motorcyclist dead following serious crash on SH4 near Raetihi

One person is dead after a crash on State Highway 4 near Raetihi on Sunday morning.

Police say the crash occurred between a car and a motorcycle at about 10am.

St Johns ambulance gave medical attention to the motorcyclist, however, he died at the scene.

The road has now reopened.

It's the 10th death on NZ roads this long weekend.

Earlier on Sunday, police named the four teenagers who died in a crash involving a concrete truck on Friday afternoon in Invercargill.

Three of the boys were from Bluff and were all 16.

The fourth person, aged 17, from Invercargill.

All were students at Southland Boys' High School (SBHS), which released a statement on Sunday.

"This is a difficult time for the Bluff, Invercargill and SBHS communities.

"Our thoughts are with the grieving families and we have reached out to them.

"We are saddened by the loss of four young men who had a life of potential ahead of them.

"Our staff team with support from MOE will be available for affected whanau and friends over the coming times."