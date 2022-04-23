Police name 4 teens killed in horror Invercargill crash

Police have named the four teenagers who died in a crash involving a concrete truck on Friday afternoon in Invercargill.

The site of the crash in Invercargill.

Three of the boys were from Bluff and were all 16. They were Konnor Steele, Indaka Rouse and Kyah Kennedy.

The fourth person was O Maruhuatau Otuwhare Tawhai, aged 17, from Invercargill.

All were students at Southland Boys' High School.

Bluff's Port Softball club posted a tribute to Kyah Kennedy who played on a team for them.

"We are devastated. Kyah you were one of a kind.

"A kind, respectful, young man who had the meanest skill set.

"You have been a part of our club for so long and we are just over-struck with sadness that you're now flying high with the angels," the post reads.

Police also released condolences.

"Police would like to extend our sincere condolences to their family and friends," a spokesperson said.

"An investigation into the crash remains ongoing and there are no further updates at this time."

Police said the four teens were in a black Ford Ranger ute when it collided with the truck just before 4pm near Queens Park on Friday.