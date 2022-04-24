Man who died in Invercargill stabbing named by police

Police have released the name of a man who died after being stabbed in Invercargill on Saturday.

He was 25-year-old Chad Parekura.

Police said Parekura was found unconscious on Don St with stab wounds in the early hours of Saturday morning and died at the scene.

A post mortem is expected to be carried out on Monday.

A second man, 22, was found at the scene with "with similar injuries."

Police said the 22-year-old remains in the Southland Hospital Critical Care Unit in a stable condition.

Detective Greg Baird said: "Our inquiries have established that our two the victims had been socialising in the area during the evening and prior to the assault.

"There were a number of people in Don St at the time and we want to thank everyone who has come forward to give us information about what they observed."

Police ask anyone who was on Don St around 12.45am on Saturday to contact them.

If you have any information, including CCTV or dash camera footage, contact police on 105 quoting file number 220423/7854.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.