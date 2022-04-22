Man dead, another critically injured after Invercargill stabbing

One man is dead and another is in a critical condition on Saturday after both were stabbed in Invercargill, police say.

A homicide investigation is underway.

Detective Inspector Stuart Harvey said police received a report just before 12.45am on Saturday that two people were injured on Don Street in the vicinity of the Invercargill District Court building.

Harvey said when police arrived, the first man was found unconscious with stab wounds. He died at the scene.

The second man "with similar injuries" was in critical condition, he said.

He remained in a critical condition after undergoing surgery in hospital.

Cordons would remain in place on the street between Kelvin Street and Dee Street as forensic examinations continued, Harvey said.

"Police want to speak to anyone who was either walking or driving through the vicinity of Don Street at the time.

People with information are asked to call 105 and quote event number P050337575.

