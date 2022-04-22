Further arrests over violent milk tanker incident in Waikato

Source: 1News

A 17-year-old and 19-year-old have been arrested over an incident that saw a milk tanker being emptied on Orini Rd near Hamilton last month.

Boy racers in Waikato.

Boy racers in Waikato. (Source: 1 News)

Police said a significant amount of milk was lost in the March 19 incident and an 18-year-old male was arrested and charged at the time.

Inspector Will Loughrin said the milk tanker was stopped by a group of people and cars and a hammer was used to smash the windscreen.

Loughrin said: “Police acting on information received executed two search warrants and a 17-year-old male was arrested on Thursday.

"Police located two imitation firearms at these search warrants.

"One of the imitation firearms had been observed by members of the public during the incident on Orini Road."

Police said the 17-year-old is facing charges of unlawful possession of an imitation firearm, incites disorderly behaviour and sustained loss of traction while the 19-year-old has been charged with sustained loss of traction.

The 19-year-old also had his vehicle impounded and is due to reappear next month in the Huntly District Court.

Police said it is still seeking to locate two further 18-year-old men over the incident.

New ZealandHamilton and WaikatoCrime and Justice

Popular Stories

1

Man named formal suspect in Madeleine McCann case - reports

2

Video shows Mike Tyson repeatedly punching man on plane

3

NZ Qantas flight crews building 'blanket forts' to sleep on planes

4

Queen Elizabeth Barbie unveiled by toymaker Mattel

5

Police killing of Kaoss Price 'drastic', friend says

Latest Stories

Further arrests over violent milk tanker incident in Waikato

Full video: Jacinda Ardern speaks to media from Tokyo

Three tracks in Waitākere Ranges reopen after 4-year closure

Man named formal suspect in Madeleine McCann case - reports

US pitcher banned after flattening rival who just hit home run

Related Stories

More than 400 Parliament protest parking fines outstanding

Police killing of Kaoss Price 'drastic', friend says

Kaoss Price was unarmed when he was fatally shot by police

Officer used 'excessive force' in arrest where teen's wrist broken