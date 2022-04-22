Further arrests over violent milk tanker incident in Waikato

A 17-year-old and 19-year-old have been arrested over an incident that saw a milk tanker being emptied on Orini Rd near Hamilton last month.

Boy racers in Waikato. (Source: 1 News)

Police said a significant amount of milk was lost in the March 19 incident and an 18-year-old male was arrested and charged at the time.

Inspector Will Loughrin said the milk tanker was stopped by a group of people and cars and a hammer was used to smash the windscreen.

Loughrin said: “Police acting on information received executed two search warrants and a 17-year-old male was arrested on Thursday.

"Police located two imitation firearms at these search warrants.

"One of the imitation firearms had been observed by members of the public during the incident on Orini Road."

Police said the 17-year-old is facing charges of unlawful possession of an imitation firearm, incites disorderly behaviour and sustained loss of traction while the 19-year-old has been charged with sustained loss of traction.

The 19-year-old also had his vehicle impounded and is due to reappear next month in the Huntly District Court.

Police said it is still seeking to locate two further 18-year-old men over the incident.