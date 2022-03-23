Teen charged over violent incident where milk tanker emptied

An 18-year-old male has been arrested and charged after a violent incident saw a milk tanker being emptied of a large amount of milk near Hamilton on Saturday.

The incident happened on Orini Road near Taupiri in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Inspector Will Loughrin said the tanker was "stopped by a group of people and cars".

Loughrin said a hammer was used to smash the windscreen open and a significant amount of milk was lost from the tanker.

An 18-year-old man has been charged with wilful damage, disorderly behaviour likely to cause violence and possession of an offensive weapon..

The man will appear in the Huntly District Court on March 29.

"Police have not ruled-out further arrests, in order to hold the offenders to account," Loughrin said.

Police are aware of the communities concerns around "anti-social road users and recognise the distress their behaviour can cause," he said.

"Police remain committed to ensuring our roads are safe for all in our community."

