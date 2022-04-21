Woman charged over Hamilton Kmart assault

Police say they are still looking for a person over an assault at Kmart in Hamilton, while another person has been arrested and remanded in custody.

Hamilton District Court building. (file photo) (Source: 1News)

In a statement, police said an assault happened on Saturday at a central Hamilton store.

They said a 24-year-old woman had been arrested on Wednesday.

She is facing charges of aggravated assault, aggravated injury, shoplifting and theft.

"Police have also identified a ... 26-year-old woman - who is currently wanted to arrest. Inquiries are continuing to locate this woman."

The woman who's been arrested appeared in the Hamilton District Court on Wednesday afternoon where she was remanded in custody to reappear on 2 May.

Earlier, police said that store staff had been interviewed, and that two people had been injured in the incident, but that they had declined medical assistance.

