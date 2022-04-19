Police investigate wild altercation at Hamilton Kmart

Police are investigating a wild melee at a Hamilton Kmart on Saturday that was caught on camera.

Vision shows a woman seemingly lash out at staff with tongs and scramble to gather items from the floor.

Another woman appears to attack a security guard by violently pulling their hair.

It also appears the guard is kicked, as they try defend themselves.

Police told NZME that staff have been interviewed and that inquiries into the incident are ongoing.

"It looks like two people were injured but declined medical assistance," a statement said.

It's alleged the two women tried to leave the store without paying, before getting violent.