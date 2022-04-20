Inflation: How NZ's most vulnerable are impacted

With inflation expected to hit a new 30-year high today, there are concerns for those already doing it tough in Aotearoa.

The Salvation Army's Ana Ika told Breakfast: "What we're seeing coming through our doors is that whānau have to make trade-offs, they have to make difficult decisions, that they need to go without filling up the car, or getting fruit and vegetables, or being able to access food.

"Food prices have increased by 7.6% and fruit and vegetable has increased by 18% and so that has real consequences for our whānau and the limited income that they have to be able to make those purchases for daily living."

Ika added that financial hardship is only one element of the challenges whānau are facing. She said family harm, addiction, housing and debt are also among the challenges of vulnerable Kiwis.

Ika said: "The reality is when our whānau are living on these limited incomes, they don't have that financial buffer that a lot of families would have."

"When car repairs happen, or unexpected dental costs or when a tangi happens our whānau who are already in red, are pushed further into red," Ika explained.

Thérèse Wickbom from Children's charity Bald Angels also joined Breakfast, saying she finds the current lost of living situation in New Zealand "really distressing."

"Families are already finding it incredibly tough, so many families are living without running water, and electricity, and the basic necessities already."

She said there are Kiwi kids not going to school because they can't afford clothing or transport costs.

"It's because they don't have the clothes or there's simply not three dollars for a bus fare."

"When we have inflation like this, it's going to increase all of these problems, it's going to exacerbate the already huge crisis we have here in New Zealand," Wickbom explained.

She said "mentally, physically, socially, the whole system is breaking down inside whānau."