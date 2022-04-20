Inflation rate expected to hit a new 30-year high

Households that have had to pinch their pennies tighter than usual won't be surprised if inflation figures released later this morning show the biggest annual rise in more than 30 years.

Economists are predicting about a 7% lift for the annual rate - the highest since June 1990.

Bay Financial Mentors general manager Shirley McCombe said belts had been tightening for some time.

"A whole lot more people are eating vegetarian meals. I think a whole lot more people are trying to pad meals out with rice and pasta and as the food banks will tell you a huge amount more people are engaging with food banks just to make it from week to week.

"And petrol - people are choosing not to go out, trying to reduce the number of trips, just unable to put more than a few dollars in the tank at a time."

She said it was a misnomer that only beneficiaries were seeking out help, with a squeezed middle class increasingly in need.

"A classic [example] is a gentleman maybe in his 50s, whose children are grown up and so they're not getting any support around Working for Families or family tax credits, they might be earning just a little bit too much for accommodation support... there's really very little to help them and the prices are just going up and up and their ability to earn is not necessarily changing."

Economist Shamubeel Eaqub said today's figures from the first three months of the year would give the country a better understanding of how entrenched inflation was throughout the economy.

"The big thing we're looking for, is it spreading out to other services? Is it affecting things like haircuts, and all these other things that we do for each other. So, if things like labour costs and those prices of services are increasing, that becomes much more sticky, and harder to undo."

The Reserve Bank stepped up its fight against inflation last week with a 50 basis point lift to the official cash rate - the fourth rise in a row, with a clear signal of more to come.

