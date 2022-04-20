Auckland's April Lotto hot-streak continues

Four Aucklanders have become millionaires by Lotto this month, continuing a recent run of luck for the city's punters.

A Lotto Powerball ticket. (Source: 1 News)

Last night's winning ticket was sold on MyLotto and paid out $1 million - the same amount that was also won by players in Auckland on April 13 and 16.

This comes shortly off the back of two massive Powerball hauls in the city, including a $8.5 million prize winner on April 9.

And on March 26, an Auckland grandmother won a massive $28 million.

She only claimed her winnings on March 28, after unknowingly carrying the ticket around in her handbag for two days.