Auckland's April Lotto hot-streak continues

Source: 1News

Four Aucklanders have become millionaires by Lotto this month, continuing a recent run of luck for the city's punters.

A Lotto Powerball ticket.

A Lotto Powerball ticket. (Source: 1 News)

Last night's winning ticket was sold on MyLotto and paid out $1 million - the same amount that was also won by players in Auckland on April 13 and 16.

This comes shortly off the back of two massive Powerball hauls in the city, including a $8.5 million prize winner on April 9.

And on March 26, an Auckland grandmother won a massive $28 million.

She only claimed her winnings on March 28, after unknowingly carrying the ticket around in her handbag for two days.

New ZealandAuckland

Popular Stories

1

Unvaccinated New Zealand residents stuck overseas

2

10,294 new Covid cases on Thursday, 18 deaths reported

3

Police seek out drone owner after body found on West Coast

4

Auckland's April Lotto hot-streak continues

5

New photo of Queen Elizabeth marks her 96th birthday

Latest Stories

Woman charged over Hamilton Kmart assault

10,294 new Covid cases on Thursday, 18 deaths reported

Ardern and NZ trade delegation touch down in Japan

Tyson Fury denies links with man wanted by US authorities

Little hits back at criticism of $1.9b mental health funding

Related Stories

Officer used 'excessive force' in arrest where teen's wrist broken

160m bus lane raking in $4.3m a year for Auckland Transport

Person dies in Ōtāhuhu house fire, death not suspicious - police

Newmarket bus lane cameras dishing out $12,000 in fines a day