Lotto: Lucky Auckland store sells $1M winner weeks after it sold $28M jackpot

One lucky punter who secured $1m in Wednesday's live Lotto draw bought their ticket from the same store as a $28m winner last month.

Both tickets were purchased at Meg Star in Auckland's Henderson within three weeks of each other.

The $28m winner from March 26 was an Auckland grandma who said her winnings will "make such a difference to our family".

"I saw the store owners speaking on the news on Sunday night and I thought 'huh, that's where I bought my ticket'," the woman said.

"I was really happy for the owners, they seemed thrilled. I imagined a little about what I would do if I was the lucky winner – but that was it, I didn't seriously think it was me."

Powerball wasn’t struck on Wednesday night and has rolled over to Saturday night, where the jackpot will be $5m. 

Strike Four has also rolled over from Thursday and will be $300,000 on Saturday.

