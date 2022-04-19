Man sought after teenage girl accosted in Havelock North

A man is being sought by police over an incident involving a teenage girl in Havelock North in the Hawke's Bay on Monday.

A police car (file). (Source: 1News)

Police say that a teenage girl was walking along Simla Avenue at around 2.45pm on Monday when she was followed by a man in a blue car, who was driving slowly behind her.

The car eventually went past her, before parking ahead of her outside the hedged area of Hereworth School, between the roundabouts of Simla Ave and Guthrie Road.

The driver then got out of his vehicle and ran at the girl, who quickly crossed the road at the Simla Ave roundabout.

The girl managed to get away from the man, who returned to his car and continued to drive along Te Mata Road towards the town centre.

The man is described as Caucasian, in his 20s or 30s, with long blonde hair and a beanie.

It’s thought he had a dog in the car.

Police say there were a number of other cars on the road at the time and would like to hear from anyone who saw what happened or saw the vehicle in question.

They’re asking anyone who can help to get in touch via 105 and quote file number 220419/3059.