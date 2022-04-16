Man in serious condition after paragliding incident in Waikato

A paraglider has been airlifted to hospital after suffering serious injuries in an accident in Waikato on Saturday afternoon.

The man was flown to Auckland City Hospital. (Source: Auckland Rescue Helicopter Trust.)

The man fell from a height of approximately 10 metres in Huntly, with the Auckland Westpac Rescue Helicopter being directed to the scene at around 3.45pm.

“He needed to be extracted by winch and was flown to Auckland City Hospital in a serious condition,” a Auckland Westpac Rescue Helicopter spokesperson said.

Police also confirmed they were at the scene, along with ambulance services.