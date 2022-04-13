Pair arrested after standoff involving armed police in Auckland

Two people have been taken into custody "without incident" after armed police were called to a property in West Auckland, police say.

A police car (file). (Source: 1News)

Police said a person had barricaded themselves inside a property on Henderson Valley Rd, threatening they were armed.

Officers were at the address to "execute a search warrant" when the incident occurred at about 6am this morning.

More police, including the armed offenders squad, were called in as a result.

Cordons were put in place around the address, which police say was "cleared" a short time ago.

Two people have been taken into custody, so the cordons are now being lifted.

Police say inquiries are ongoing and charges are likely.

