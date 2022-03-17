Arrest made as police continue Taupō motel homicide investigation

Police have made an arrest as they continue a homicide investigation into the death of a man in a Taupō motel earlier this month.

The Adelphi Motel in Taupō. (Source: Google Maps)

Ryan Whare Woodford, 30, was found dead at the Adelphi Motel, located on the corner of Kaimanawa Street and Heuheu Street, around 6.30am on March 6 following a report of a person being injured.

"Police have received a significant amount of helpful information from the public, and now have a very good picture of the night’s events leading up to this incident," Detective Inspector Lindsay Pilbrow said in a statement on Thursday.

"We know there are a number of people in the community who know what happened to Mr Woodford and who is involved in is death, or are aware of related activity before or after his death, and we are asking them to come forward.

"Anyone who withholds information from police in relation to the ongoing investigation or is found to be assisting the primary persons responsible could end up facing serious charges themselves, so we would urge people to make contact with Police at the earliest opportunity and tell us what you know."

A man was arrested on drug and firearms charges after police executed a number of search warrants in Taupō, Mangakino and Hamilton over the past two days. Further arrests are likely they say.

In addition, police have recovered vehicles that are allegedly linked to the incident and are continuing to speak with a number of people over Woodford’s death.

Anyone with information has been urged to contact police via 105, quoting Operation Dell, or anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.