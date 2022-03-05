Man’s death at Taupō motel treated as homicide

Source: 1News

A homicide investigation has been launched after a man was found dead at a motel in Taupō.

A police car (file). (Source: 1News)

Police said they were called to Adelphi Motel on Kaimanawa St at around 6.30am on Sunday following a report of a person being injured.

"Emergency services attended and first aid was administered, however the man died at the scene," Detective Sergeant Andy Livingstone said in a statement.

A scene examination is being carried out and police are working to establish what has occurred.

"We are also working to provide ongoing support to the victim's whānau and witnesses to this morning's events," Livingstone said.

Police would like to hear from anyone who may have information that could help the investigation team.

Specifically, Police would like to speak with anyone who saw a vehicle arrive at and leave the motel around the time of the incident.

Anyone who can help should call 105 and refer to "Operation Dell".

You can also share information anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

