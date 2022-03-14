LIVE: At least 9 dead in Russian rocket attack on a television tower in Ukraine's west

The latest development from Russia's invasion of Ukraine

A resident sits outside a destroyed building after it was hit by artillery shelling in Kyiv, Ukraine. (Source: Associated Press)

Summary

- Russia's invasion of Ukraine is into its 19th day

- Thousands of people including civilians and soldiers have been killed in the conflict

ADVERTISEMENT

- UN says more than 2.8 million people have fled Ukraine

- Diplomatic talks between Ukraine and Russia end without breakthrough

10.19am: The war in Ukraine is threatening global food supply and putting some of the world's poorest countries at risk the boss of the United Nations World Food Program says.

9.56am: From the Associated Press

The Russian military was largely stalled in its attempted advance in Ukraine in the past day and made little progress over the weekend, a senior US defence official said.

The official also said the Russians have not taken total control of the airspace. The official said all of the Russian military forces that had been arrayed around the country are now inside, and that the Russians still retain about 90% of their combat capabilities. The official said there are no indications the Russians are trying to bring in reinforcements.

The official also said the US has not done any training of the Ukrainian military in the country since the Florida National Guard forces left as the war was beginning. And the official said a military training base the Russians hit in western Ukraine on Monday close to the Polish border wasn't being used as a shipment site for US military supplies to Ukraine.

ADVERTISEMENT

9.06am: Footage showing soldiers firing from an armoured vehicle at Russian forces in Mairupol has been released by the Ukrainian National Guard, a paramilitary police force fighting alongside the National Army.

It showed a Russian armoured personnel carrier and forces being fired at from the vehicle, as seen on a monitor inside the vehicle.

8.18am: BBC are reporting a journalist working for America's Fox News has been injured while reporting outside Kyiv.

John Roberts, co-anchor of America Reports said live on air there are "very few details but teams on the the ground are working as hard as they can to try and gather more information" on what has happened".

7.24am: Evacuations of civilians continue across Ukraine. In Mariupol a convoy of 160 cars managed to leave the city. Philip Crowther of the Associated Press told Breakfast it’s a sliver of hope for the under fire city.

ADVERTISEMENT

6.49am: From the Associated Press

A Russian rocket attack on a television tower in the western village of Antopol on Tuesday killed nine people, according to the governor of the Rivne region. The village is only about 160 kilometres from the border of NATO member Poland.

Ukrainian authorities also said two people died and seven were injured after Russian forces struck an airplane factory in the capital of Kyiv, and that two people were killed in the northern Obolonskyi district of the capital when Russian artillery fire hit a nine-story apartment building. They said a Russian airstrike in the capital’s downtown area on Tuesday killed one person and wounded six others.

The United Nations has recorded at least 596 civilian deaths since Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24, though it believes the true toll is much higher.

6.30am: From the Associated Press

The White House is weighing the possibility of President Joe Biden traveling to Europe in the coming weeks for face-to-face talks with European leaders about the Russian invasion of Ukraine, according to three US officials familiar with the deliberations.

ADVERTISEMENT

The prospective trip is yet to be finalised. One possible destination for the meetings would be Brussels, which is the headquarters for NATO.

Biden’s potential trip would follow Vice President Kamala Harris’ visit to the eastern flank NATO countries of Poland and Romania last week to discuss with leaders there the growing refugee crisis in eastern Europe sparked by the Russian invasion. The trip would underscore the Biden administration’s support for NATO allies. NBC News first reported that the discussions for a potential Biden trip are underway.