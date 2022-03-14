Journalist crashes Russian live news show with anti-war poster

The live main evening news program on Russia’s state television was briefly interrupted on Tuesday by a person who walked into the studio holding a poster against the war in Ukraine.
The poster read, "Stop the war, don’t believe propaganda. They're lying to you," as she chanted "Stop the war! No war."
The OVD-Info website that monitors political arrests identified the woman who interrupted the broadcast on Channel 1 as Marina Ovsyannikova. The website said Ovsyannikova was detained and taken into police custody.
OVD-Info posted a video in which Ovsyannikova identified herself as an employee of Channel 1 and spoke against the war.
"What is going on now is a crime," she said. "Russia is an aggressor country and Vladimir Putin is solely responsible for that aggression."