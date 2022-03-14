Video shows Ukraine forces opening fire on Russian armoured vehicle

Footage showing soldiers firing from an armoured vehicle at Russian forces in Mairupol was released by the Ukrainian National Guard, a paramilitary police force fighting alongside the National Army.

It showed a Russian armoured personnel carrier and forces being fired at from the vehicle, as seen on a monitor inside the vehicle.

The Ukrainian National Guard's Special Forces Unit called Azov, which released the footage, has its roots in the Azov Battalion, formed in 2014 by far-right activists led by Andriy Biletsky at the start of the separatist conflict in eastern Ukraine.

The unit eventually became part of Ukraine's National Guard, and many of its troops are members of a far-right political group, the National Corps, that was formed by Biletsky.