Activists occupy London townhouse linked to Russian oligarch

Activists have occupied a London townhouse linked to the Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska, saying the property will be used to support Ukrainian refugees.

The UK government last week froze Deripaska’s assets as it expanded sanctions against wealthy Russians and companies to put pressure on President Vladimir Putin’s regime to end its invasion of Ukraine.

The sanctions announcement identified Deripaska as a prominent “pro-Kremlin oligarch” who is closely linked to Putin.

Activists on Tuesday stood on the balcony of 5 Belgrave Square and unfurled Ukrainian flags and a banner proclaiming that the property had been “liberated.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Belgrave Square, a garden square dominated by foreign embassies, is the heart of the affluent Belgravia district, which attracts super-rich buyers from around the world.

The UK has been criticised for being slow to impose sanctions on wealthy Russians who have flooded into London over the last 30 years.

The US government sanctioned Deripaska in 2018, saying he helped support Russia’s “malign activity” around the world.

The US sanctions documents list 5 Belgrave Square in London as one of Deripaska’s addresses.