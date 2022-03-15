Musk challenges Putin to 'single combat' over fate of Ukraine

Tesla boss Elon Musk has challenged Russian President Vladimir Putin to "single combat" to decide the fate of Ukraine.

Musk took to Twitter on Tuesday and said: "I hereby challenge Vladimir Putin to single combat. Stakes are Ukraine."

He then followed up the post by asking Putin if he accepts the challenge in Russian.

While the post had nearly 300,000 likes, not everyone was happy with the challenge.

Dmitry Rogozin, director general of the Russian space agency, responded to the tweet labelling Musk a "weakling" and "little devil."

"You, little devil, are still young, Compete with me weakling; It would only be a waste of time. Overtake my brother first," Rogozin replied.

It comes as thousands of people including civilians and soldiers have been killed in the conflict which began 19 days ago.

It comes as thousands of people including civilians and soldiers have been killed in the conflict which began 19 days ago.

