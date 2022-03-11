Gull holds fuel prices for weekend, says there’s supply

Source: 1News

Petrol company Gull says tells motorists there’s no need to panic over fuel as it keeps its prices steady for the weekend.

Motorists waiting for petrol in Epsom on March 11, 2022.

Motorists waiting for petrol in Epsom on March 11, 2022. (Source: 1News)

Mike Turner, Gull’s retail operations manager, wanted to reassure motorists the company had enough fuel supply.

He said prices would be reviewed over the next week, but no "drastic shifts" in its fuel prices would occur over the weekend.

“Pricing over the last two weeks has been volatile. There are [a] number of factors that could play out over the next few weeks, and uncertainty in the markets typically translates to increases at the pump."

Turner added that while higher demand for fuel was putting pressure on some of its sites, Gull was quickly topping up its national network.

As of Saturday morning, fuel finding app Gaspy showed fuel prices in central Auckland and Wellington were between $3.20 to $3.25 a litre for 91 across multiple retailers.

In Hauraki in Auckland's North Shore, one BP 1News visited was selling 91 at $3.24 per litre. Meanwhile, in a Gull in East Auckland's Pakuranga, 91 was priced at $3.05 a litre.

BP fuel prices in Hauraki, Auckland on March 12, 2022.

BP fuel prices in Hauraki, Auckland on March 12, 2022. (Source: 1News)

In Christchurch, 91 was around $3 a litre, according to Gaspy.

The AA predicted petrol could reach $4 a litre, driven by sanctions on Russia for its invasion of Ukraine.

Kiwis could see prices at the pump rise for a while yet as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine continues into its third week, economist Shamubeel Eaqub told Seven Sharp on Friday.

On Friday afternoon, Waitomo Group said they had been advised by their supplier that costs are increasing and 6pm Friday would see the biggest single price rise the company has ever had, according to spokesperson Greta Shirley.

Diesel then jumped by 30 cents and petrol by 20 cents, although prices varied at different stations around New Zealand.

Long queues of cars were seen at various petrol stations on Friday night.

New ZealandEconomyPersonal Finance

Popular Stories

1

18,699 new Covid-19 cases in New Zealand, 7 deaths

2

Man in stable condition after Waikato expressway 'gang' attack

3

Rush to the pumps as petrol group announces 'biggest single price increase'

4

How will Covid end? Experts look to past epidemics for clues

5

LIVE: Biden says US fighting Russia will result in WW3

Latest Stories

NZ surpasses 100 Covid-19-related deaths

18,699 new Covid-19 cases in New Zealand, 7 deaths

Man in stable condition after Waikato expressway 'gang' attack

LIVE: Biden says US fighting Russia will result in WW3

Gull holds fuel prices for weekend, says there’s supply

Related Stories

Confidence in economy drops to lowest level since 2008 - poll

Supermarket chains got 'big fright' from report into sector

Supermarket sector competition 'not working well for consumers'

Auckland sees 34 per cent average increase in property values