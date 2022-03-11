LIVE: Biden says US fighting Russia will result in WW3

1News' coverage on the latest developments in Ukraine

A house damaged by Russian bombing in Baryshivka, east of Kyiv, Ukraine. (Source: Associated Press)

What you need to know

Russia admits conscripted soldiers have been sent to Ukraine

Red Cross calls for “broader relocation alternatives” for evacuations

Britain’s defence minister says Russia’s attack will become “more brutal and indiscriminate”

Eighteen attacks on health facilities, workers and ambulances documented since the invasion began

Live updates

12.44pm: Biden says the US is continuing efforts to isolate Russia from the world stage.

As Putin continues his merciless assault, the United States and our allies and partners continue to work in lockstep to ramp up the economic pressure on Putin and to further isolate Russia on the global stage. pic.twitter.com/W5qiDuj9VZ — President Biden (@POTUS) March 11, 2022

12.29pm: Satellite images emerging out of Ukraine show the extent of the damage caused by Russia.

(Source: Associated Press)

Buildings and fuel storage tanks on fire at Antonov Airport, during the Russian invasion, in Hostomel, Ukraine.

(Source: Associated Press)

Satellite images show destroyed homes, impact craters and fires in town of Moschun, Ukraine.

11.36am: The United Nations human rights office has received “credible reports” that Russian forces are using cluster munitions in Ukraine, including in populated areas which is prohibited under international humanitarian law, the UN political chief says.

11.20am: From the Associated Press:

A drone that flew over several NATO countries all the way from the Ukrainian war zone crashed overnight on the outskirts of the Croatian capital, Zagreb, triggering a loud blast and damaging parked cars but causing no injuries, authorities said on Saturday.

A NATO official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the alliance’s “integrated air and missile defence tracked the flight path of an object which subsequently crashed in Zagreb.”

Earlier, Croatian President Zoran Milanovic had expressed concern at how “how a relatively unsophisticated drone flew for over an hour over NATO countries without being detected.”

Milanovic said “it is clear” it came from Ukraine. A statement issued by Croatia’s government said the “pilotless military aircraft” entered Croatian airspace from neighbouring Hungary at a speed of 700km per hour and an altitude of 1300 metres.

11.00am: US President Joe Biden confirms, once again, that US troops will not "fight a war against Russia in Ukraine".

I want to be clear: We will defend every inch of NATO territory with the full might of a united and galvanized NATO.



But we will not fight a war against Russia in Ukraine.



A direct confrontation between NATO and Russia is World War III. And something we must strive to prevent. — President Biden (@POTUS) March 11, 2022

"A direct confrontation between NATO and Russia is World War III. And something we must strive to prevent," Biden tweets.

However, he promises to "defend every inch of NATO territory with the full might of a united and galvanised NATO".

10.45am: NEXTA is reporting the mayor of Melitopol Ivan Fedorov was kidnapped, according to Anton Gerashchenko, an official advisor in the Ukraine.