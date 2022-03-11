Rush to the pumps as petrol group announces 'biggest single price increase'

A Waitomo Group petrol station in the Christchurch suburb of Papanui has run out of 91, 95 and diesel and others are at the risk of running dry as price hikes come into effect from Friday evening.

Waitomo Group says they've been advised by their supplier that costs are increasing and 6pm Friday would see the biggest single price rise the company has ever had, according to spokesperson Greta Shirley.

Diesel has since jumped by 30 cents and petrol by 20 cents, although prices will vary at different stations around NZ.

Waitomo says they've tried their best to shoulder the burden of the price hikes but that Kiwis will have to bear some of the brunt for those extra costs.

Waikato Group's managing director, Jimmy Ormsby, says crude oil prices are currently at levels not seen in over a decade, with barrel prices climbing more than 35 per cent in a week.

Meanwhile, at least two Waitomo petrol stations in the South Island have run out of 91 and are now selling 95 at 91 prices until that runs out too.

In Auckland, there were dozens of cars lined up at Waitomo's Epsom petrol station, with the line of cars estimated to be around 200 metres long. Another Waitomo petrol station in South Auckland stretched over more than 400 metres.

"It hits you in the pocket, you don't have a lot of money to spare," one motorist told 1News while queuing up for petrol in Epsom.

"I think too much is paid in tax, not just gas. There's got to be another way."

"It makes you not want to leave your house," said another.

The recent spike in cost is linked in large part to the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, which is fuelling global concerns over oil supply.

"High fuel prices – like grocery prices, and housing prices – are part of the cost-of-living crisis, hitting Kiwis who least can afford it," says Ormsby.

"Come spend a few hours pumping gas with me to get a good taste of how tough it is for many Kiwis just trying to put food on the table."

Rising fuel prices are also impacting the aviation sector.