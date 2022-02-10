Hipkins responds to MP's MIQ question with Spiderman meme

Source: 1News

Education Minister Chris Hipkins has responded to a written parliamentary question about MIQ with a Spiderman meme.

Covid-19 Reponse Minister Chris Hipkins.

Covid-19 Reponse Minister Chris Hipkins. (Source: Getty)

Hipkins used the meme in response to a question from MP Erica Stanford, the National Party's spokesperson on education.

The question read: “Has the Minister [of Education] met with the Minister for Covid-19 Response to request that MIQ spots be allocated to teachers granted a border exception; and if so, on what date, if not, why not?”

Notably, Hipkins is the Government’s Covid-19 Response Minister.

In response, Hipkins wrote: “Please refer attached.”

An attachment to a written parliamentary response from Minister Chris Hipkins.

Attached to the written response was an A4 document with a meme of two Spidermen pointing at each other.

Stanford’s question was in reference to criticism over the Government's MIQ pause that’s left teachers stuck outside the country despite having visas, under a special scheme, to enter.

According to Stuff, only 19 teachers have arrived under the scheme. The provision was announced last July, and intended to bring in 300 teachers.

