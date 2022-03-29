Labour MP Louisa Wall resigns from Parliament

Labour MP Louisa Wall has announced she’s retiring from politics after 14 years in Parliament.

Louisa Wall. (Source: Getty)

Wall was first elected in 2008 as a Labour List MP and she also held the seat of Manurewa from 2011 to 2020.

During her political career she has championed marriage equality for same-sex couples and passed laws establishing safe zones for women having abortions.

Recently, she’s been involved in advancing legislation in the case of surrogate child Paige Harris.

“It’s been an honour to represent and provide a voice in parliament to those who are so often unheard,” Wall says.

“In both my parliamentary and electorate work I’ve focused on giving a voice to communities and the vulnerable. I am proud of the work I’ve led to make Aotearoa/New Zealand a more inclusive country.

She added that her resignation is a result of “events during the 2020 election”.

She gave up trying to defend her Manurewa electorate seat following a legal battle over who was allowed to stand for Labour's nomination.

“My resignation has come about following events during the 2020 election. Leaving parliament is always tinged with some sadness but I do so still passionate about serving New Zealanders.”

“While I’m resigning from parliament at this time, I’ll continue to be involved in the issues I am passionate about; particularly indigenous rights, human rights, equality and the rights of women and the LGBTQI+ community,”