Family incident motivated me to quit politics - Simon Bridges

Former National Party leader, Simon Bridges, has revealed that a serious incident involving his son was a main factor in his shock decision to quit politics.

Bridges said he will focus on his family, and pursue commercial and possibly media opportunities.

Bridges announced he was retiring earlier this month, saying he wanted to spend more time with his family.

However, in a new interview with Women’s Weekly, he has revealed that his 7-year-old son Harry’s recent ill health made him reassess his priorities.

Harry was rushed to hospital in December after being hit in the stomach by a swing.

"He had the second-to-highest grade liver injury. It was almost destroyed," Bridges’ wife Natalie says.

Harry was taken to Tauranga Hospital before being transferred to Starship Hospital in Auckland.

"I'm almost embarrassed to say this," Bridges told Women’s Weekly. "I couldn't really comprehend how serious it was until he had nearly 20 medical staff all around him. They were just swarming around him. I thought, 'This is not good’.”

Thankfully, his son’s liver did eventually begin to heal but Bridges says the ordeal made he and Natalie realise they had to change their life and their priorities.

"I don't want to look back and have my kids in their 20s with problems because I was useless. I'm choosing my family and that's going to give me a new lease on life.”

Bridges has also revealed that a second incident, in which his friend and National MP Tim van de Molen fell off a ladder and ended up in hospital, strengthened his resolve to retire from politics.

"I'm sad at some level because there's a lot I'm going to miss about this place. I still love politics, but I'm not going to regret leaving... I think I'll look back from time to time with a little bit of envy and a little bit of a sense that I could do it better!"