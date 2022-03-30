Green MP gets health portfolio back after Covid breach

Green MP Elizabeth Kerekere has been reinstated as the party's health spokesperson, after police and health authorities decided not to pursue her breach of Covid-19 isolation rules.

Green MP Elizabeth Kerekere. (Source: 1News)

The MP was stripped of two portfolios, including Covid-19 response, after admitting she flew to Wellington and attended Parliament despite being a household contact of a confirmed Covid case.

Co-leader Marama Davidson expressed the party's disappointment in Kerekere when announcing the mistake to media only a fortnight ago.

"We understand that it's really important that everybody, including MPs, uphold the rules that were put in place for public health and safety.

ADVERTISEMENT

"She's admitted that it was a mistake," Davidson said.

READ MORE: Green MP breaks Covid rules, flies while household contact

Today, co-leader James Shaw was more relaxed about the MP's quick reinstatement.

"Look she acknowledges she made a mistake and she's apologised for it.

"We all make mistakes right? And I would argue there are many people who unwittingly or otherwise have broken a Covid order," Shaw said.

Asked if the caucus was unanimous in its support to have the MP back in the health portfolio, James Shaw said they were.

"She's apologised for that mistake. I think that people who do that are allowed a second chance in life, frankly."

ADVERTISEMENT

Elizabeth Kerekere will not be reinstated as spokesperson for Covid-19, which remains with a fellow member until MP Julie Anne Genter returns to Parliament from maternity leave.