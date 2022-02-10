Covid vaccination: Northland hits 90% first doses

Northland reached the first-dose vaccination milestone of 90 per cent for its population aged 12 and over on Thursday.

Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine. (Source: Associated Press)

It came as the number of Covid-19 cases reached the highest daily total for New Zealand.

Northland DHB chief executive Dr Nick Chamberlain called it a significant milestone.

He said Northland should be proud of the team effort.

"In the face of an Omicron outbreak, we need all eligible Northlanders to be vaccinated against Covid-19 to minimise the risk and maximise the protection we need to combat the virus."

There were eight new cases in Northland on Thursday, with 144 active cases in the region.

Fewer than 5000 people need to get their second jab in Northland for the region to hit 90 per cent double-vaccinated among its population aged 12 and over.

As the threat of Omicron loomed, Chamberlain said vaccination had become even more critical.

“Two shots were great protection against Delta, but boosters are the best way to fight Omicron.”

There are two Big Boost events lined up for Saturday, with parents and tamariki alike encouraged to make the most of the vaccination opportunity.

As of Thursday, 23 per cent of children across all ethnicities had received their first dose and 14 per cent of the Māori children had received their first dose since Janurary 17 when vaccinations for ages five to 11 began.

Eighty-six percent of Māori have received their first dose and 80 per cent are double-vaccinated.

Two Big Boost events will be held in Dargaville and Kerikeri this weekend between 10am and 5pm.