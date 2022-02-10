Record 306 new Covid-19 community cases in NZ on Thursday

There are a record 306 new Covid-19 cases in the community on Thursday, the Ministry of Health has announced.

A doctor taking a nasal swab. (Source: istock.com)

The cases are in Northland (12), Auckland (216), Waikato (48), Tairāwhiti (4), Bay of Plenty (7), Lakes (6), MidCentral (2), Taranaki (5), Hutt Valley (3) and Capital and Coast (3).

The ministry also said there was a case of Covid-19 confirmed in Queenstown on Thursday morning, which will be added to Friday's official tally.

"This is the first community case in the Southern DHB this outbreak," the ministry said in a statement.

"Investigations into any potential connections between this case and existing cases outside Southland is underway."

There are 12 people in hospital with the virus, none of which are requiring intensive care.

Meanwhile, there were 30 new border cases on Thursday.

They are from the United Arab Emirates, Australia, Fiji, India, Lebanon, Malaysia, Pakistan, Papua New Guinea and Qatar. However two people’s full travel history is yet to be determined.

The new cases bring the total number of active Covid-19 cases in New Zealand to 2470.

There has been 18,460 cases of the virus in total.

"As cases of Omicron continue to be identified around the country, it's important New Zealanders are as ready as they can be if they contract the virus or come into contact with someone else who has the virus," the ministry advised.

"Make sure you have your personal plans ready, and follow the key public health advice of getting vaccinated, boosted, tested (if you're symptomatic) and masking up."

There were 56,257 booster vaccines administered across the country on Wednesday, bringing the total to more than 1.7 million.

“With Omicron in New Zealand, the best thing you can do is get your booster as soon as it is due,” the ministry said.

“Boosters lower your chances of getting very sick and being hospitalised. It also helps slow the spread of the virus.”

People can receive their Covid-19 booster three months after their second Pfizer vaccine.

Meanwhile, there were 782 first doses, 1,568 second doses and 1,941 paediatric doses for children administered on Wednesday.

There were 204 new community cases on Wednesday.