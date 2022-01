A man has died following a single motorcycle crash on Whangamarino Road, Rangiriri on Sunday.

Emergency services responded to the crash shortly before 1pm, but the motorcyclist died at the scene.

The serious crash unit is in attendance and the road remains closed while investigations are underway.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area and choose an alternate route.