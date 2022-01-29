One dead after vehicle crashes into fence in Waikato

A person has died after their vehicle reportedly left the road and crashed into a fence in the Waikato.

A file image of a police car at the scene of a crash. (Source: 1News)

Emergency services were called to Stanley Rd South, Te Aroha, at about 3.20am on Sunday.

"Unfortunately the driver of the vehicle has died at the scene," police said.

The serious crash unit is at the scene and the road is closed while it investigates.

Cordons have been put in place at the intersection of Stanley Rd South and Mace Rd, Stanley Rd South and McCabe Rd, and Stanley Rd South and Wagstaff Rd.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area this morning.