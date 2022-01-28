Possible Omicron exposure at Tauranga polo event

A large polo event held in Mount Maunganui last weekend has been identified as a possible Omicron exposure event by the Ministry of Health on Friday.

A polo event held in Tauranga has been identified as a possible Omicron exposure event. (Source: istock.com)

The inaugural Polo in the Bay was held at Baypark Stadium on Saturday between 1pm and 6.15pm and was attended by a large number of people, including suspected Omicron cases.

All bar patrons at the event are advised to self-isolate and get tested immediately, while others who did not visit the bar should self-monitor for Covid-19 symptoms until Tuesday.

The ministry also reported five additional cases linked to early childhood centre BestStart childcare in Pyes Pa, Tauranga. All eight are being treated as Omicron, given their links to a confirmed case of the new variant.

Another case in the Western Bay of Plenty remains under investigation for links to previously reported cases.

There are 15 new Omicron community cases in New Zealand on Friday. It brings the total number of cases confirmed as Omicron, or linked to previously reported cases of the new variant, to 105.