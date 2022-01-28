15 new Omicron community cases to report in NZ on Friday

There are 105 new Covid-19 community cases to report in New Zealand on Friday, according to the Ministry of Health.

A health worker with a Covid-19 test tube. (Source: Getty)

Of that number, 15 are of the Omicron variant.

It brings the total number of cases confirmed as Omicron, or linked to previously reported Omicron cases, to 105.

"The number of cases and contacts are expected to grow given the highly transmissible nature of Omicron and as we learn more from case interviews," the Health Ministry said in a statement.

"We’re asking everyone in New Zealand to act like Omicron is circulating in their community."

Friday's new Covid-19 community cases are in Auckland (76), Waikato (5), Gisborne (1), Bay of Plenty (9), Lakes (7), Hawke’s Bay (1), MidCentral (1), Nelson Tasman (2) and Canterbury (3).

There are now eight Covid-19 cases in the Bay of Plenty linked to an early childhood centre in Tauranga, three of which were announced on Thursday.

All eight are being treated as Omicron cases due to their links to confirmed Omicron cases, the ministry said.

In addition, there are concerns around a polo event held at the Trustpower Baypark stadium on Saturday, January 22 between 1pm and 6.15pm.

The event was attended by a large number of people, including cases which are suspected to be Omicron.

Anyone who was at the bar at the same time as the positive cases have been named close contacts and have been advised to self-monitor for Covid-19 symptoms for 10 days after exposure.

The ninth case reported in the Bay of Plenty remains under investigation for links to previously reported cases.

Another case which remains under investigation is being reported in the Western Bay of Plenty. The case remains under investigation for links to previously reported cases.

Meanwhile, there is one case reported in MidCentral on Friday which is not linked to any previously reported cases in the region. Investigations are continuing to determine any links to other cases.

There were 45 new Covid-19 cases to report at the border on Friday, having tested positive on routine testing from day zero to 17.

A new positive wastewater detection was found in Katikati on January 25.

The ministry recorded 45 community cases on Thursday, 34 of which were the more infectious Omicron variant.

There are four cases in hospital, including one person in the intensive care or high dependency unit in Rotorua.