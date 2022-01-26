Tauranga early childhood centre linked to possible Omicron case

An early childhood centre in Tauranga is linked to a suspected Omicron case, the Ministry of Health said in a statement on Wednesday.

BestStart Pyes Pa, Tauranga.

The Covid case visited BestStart childcare in Pyes Pa, Tauranga, on January 19 and was likely to be infectious according to the ministry.

Everyone who was present at the childhood centre at the time is being treated as close contacts, asked to isolate, and get tested immediately.

Click here to view the latest Covid-19 locations of interest list.

Toi Te Ora Public Health is working with the Ministry of Education to establish who was present at the centre on the day and are in the process of contacting those people, the ministry said.

On Wednesday 15 new Omicron community cases were announced.

More details of the three staged plan the Government will roll out as Omicron spreads around New Zealand have also been released.