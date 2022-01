A man has died following a water incident at Te Puia Springs in Kawhia.

(Source: istock.com)

The springs are a popular swimming spot on Kawhia Hot Water Beach, where geothermal water wells up through the black sand during low tide.

Emergency services were alerted to the incident at 1.50pm on Friday.

Police said the man was deceased prior to being pulled from the water.

The death will be referred to the Coroner.