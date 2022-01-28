Man dies after vehicle goes down ditch in Waikato

Source: 1News

A man has died after his vehicle left the road and went down a ditch south of Matamata.

A file image of a police car at the scene of a crash. (Source: 1News)

Emergency services were called to the single-car crash on State Highway 24 at about 6.30am on Saturday.

There was no one else in the vehicle.

Police said the highway remains blocked and is expected to be closed until midday.

Cordons are in place at the intersection of SH24 and Te Poi Rd, and SH24 and Stopford Rd.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area and choose an alternative route.

The serious crash unit is investigating the crash.

