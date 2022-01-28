Man charged with murder after Christchurch baby’s death

Source: 1News

A 34-year-old man has been charged with the murder of a three-month-old baby who died in Christchurch on January 2.

Police at the scene where a baby was injured in Christchurch. (Source: 1News)


He is due to appear in Christchurch District Court on Friday afternoon.

"The investigation is ongoing and police are not in a position to release the child's name or provide any further comment at this stage," they said in a statement.

The baby was critically injured at an address on Cuffs Rd, Wainoni on New Year's Eve last year.

Two days days later the baby died in Christchurch Hospital.

Police say the whānau have requested privacy at this time.

