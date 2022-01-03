Homicide investigation after three-month-old dies in hospital

Source: 1News

A homicide investigation has been launched after a three-month-old baby hospitalised with serious injuries on New Year’s Eve has died.

Police at the scene where a baby was injured in Christchurch. (Source: 1News)

Police say the child “tragically” died in Christchurch Hospital on Sunday.

A scene examination had been underway at an address on Cuffs Rd, Wainoni.

Investigators have spoken to a number of witnesses in relation to the child’s death.

They say these witnesses have provided critical information which is assisting in the ongoing investigation.

Police are still appealing for anyone who may have details about how the baby was injured to come forward.

People can contact 105, quoting file number 211231/7575.

Information can also anonymously be provided to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

