Homicide investigation after man's body found in car at Raglan

Police have released the name of the man who died in Raglan, Waikato on Wednesday.

He was Jade Pui, also known as Jade Pui-Rakena, aged 42, of Auckland.

Police say the death is being treated as a homicide and the public is asked to come forward with any information they may have.

"Police are appealing for information on Mr Pui’s last movements on Wainui Rd between Ragland and Manui Bay boat ramp from 5pm onwards on Tuesday 25 January," it said in a statement.

Police said earlier his body was found in a parked car outside a house.

Anyone with dashcam footage who was driving on the road at the time is asked to get in contact.

Police are also seeking any sightings of a white Mitsubishi Legnum or any other suspicious vehicles or motorbikes seen in the area over that time.

"While we understand that these incidents can be stressful, please be reassured that we will hold any offenders to account,” Detective Inspector Graham Pitkethley said in a statement.

Raglan residents are asked to expect an increase in police presence in the town as they work to establish the circumstances of Pui's death.

Police encourage anyone with information to come forward, via 105, or anonymously to Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111, quoting file number 220126/6493.