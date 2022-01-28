Homicide investigation after man's body found in car at Raglan

Source: 1News

Police have released the name of the man who died in Raglan, Waikato on Wednesday.

A police officer (file image).

A police officer (file image). (Source: rnz.co.nz)

He was Jade Pui, also known as Jade Pui-Rakena, aged 42, of Auckland.

Police say the death is being treated as a homicide and the public is asked to come forward with any information they may have.

"Police are appealing for information on Mr Pui’s last movements on Wainui Rd between Ragland and Manui Bay boat ramp from 5pm onwards on Tuesday 25 January," it said in a statement.

Police said earlier his body was found in a parked car outside a house.

Anyone with dashcam footage who was driving on the road at the time is asked to get in contact.

Police are also seeking any sightings of a white Mitsubishi Legnum or any other suspicious vehicles or motorbikes seen in the area over that time.

"While we understand that these incidents can be stressful, please be reassured that we will hold any offenders to account,” Detective Inspector Graham Pitkethley said in a statement.

Raglan residents are asked to expect an increase in police presence in the town as they work to establish the circumstances of Pui's death.

Police encourage anyone with information to come forward, via 105, or anonymously to Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111, quoting file number 220126/6493.

New ZealandCrime and JusticeHamilton and Waikato

Popular Stories

1

15 new Omicron community cases to report in NZ on Friday

2

Government forced to clarify new mask rules don't apply to weddings

3

Man dies following 'water incident' in Kawhia

4

Police appeal for sightings of missing Christchurch cyclist

5

34 new Omicron community cases in NZ on Thursday

Latest Stories

Samoa lockdown to be lifted on Friday night

Flights, private events added as close contact Covid locations

Police appeal for sightings of missing Christchurch cyclist

Man dies following 'water incident' in Kawhia

Homicide investigation after man's body found in car at Raglan

Related Stories

Man dies following 'water incident' in Kawhia

Stolen Westport courier van had 60 packages inside

Man charged with murder after Christchurch baby’s death

Festival-goers say positive Covid tests a ‘wake-up call’