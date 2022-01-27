Police investigating after body found in car in Raglan

A police investigation has been launched after a man’s body was found inside a parked car outside a Raglan residence on Wednesday night.

A file image of a police officer. (Source: 1News)

The man was found at a Wainui Rd address in the Waikato town at around 7pm on Wednesday, and police have cordoned off the area to undertake a scene examination.

A forensic post-mortem is scheduled for Friday morning that will help investigators establish the circumstances of the man's death.

Police are appealing for any sightings of a white Mitsubishi Legnum being driven in and around Raglan on Wednesday afternoon or any witnesses of suspicious or disorderly behaviour over the same time period.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact police on 105 and refer to file number 220126/6493.

They can also call Crime Stoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.