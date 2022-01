A homicide investigation has been launched by police after the death of a baby from Invercargill who died in Auckland’s Starship hospital.

Auckland City Hospital and Starship children's hospital. (Source: istock.com)

The four-month-old baby was taken to Invercargill Hospital on Saturday with critical injuries and was later transferred to Starship.

On Thursday police confirmed the baby died on Wednesday.

Police say they are continuing to speak with residents of an Elizabeth St, Invercargill property.

No one else is being sought over the death.